All arrangements made for distribution of site pattas by CM Jagan Mohan Reddy today

VISAKHAPATNAM: All arrangements have been made for the biggest exercise of distribution of house site pattas by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy under the Pedalandariki Illu scheme at Pydiwada in Sabbavaram mandal of Anakapalle district on Thursday. Officials are planning to distribute 1.45 lakh plots developed in 72 layouts in eight mandals of Visakhapatnam and Anakapalle districts.

At Pydiwada, as many as 10,000 plots have been developed in a 330 acre layout. BT roads have been laid. A park and a model house have been developed. The Chief Minister will unveil a 15-ft high statue of YS Rajasekhara Reddy at Pydiwada.

Jagan will also launch MIG layouts developed by the Visakha Metro Region Urban Development Authority (VMRDA) in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts. The VMRDA has developed four layouts in 370 acres acquired under land pooling in Anandapuram mandal. Two layouts have been developed in Denkada and Bondapalli of Vizianagaram. Jagan will also formally launch the layouts at Pydiwada public meeting.