Andhra police invoke PD Act against two repeat offenders

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam Superintendent of Police (SP) Malika Garg on Wednesday invoked the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against two persons involved in manufacturing of ID liquor and sent them to Rajamahendravaram Central Prison.

Mandla Srinivasu (37), a resident of Diguva Mitta village of Giddalur Mandal has been booked in six cases under Giddalur SEB PS limits for manufacturing and selling ID liquor in Diguva Mitta village. Hence, the PD Act was invoked against him and he was sent to Rajamahendravaram central jail.

Similarly, Konkala Kondayya (57) of Komarolu Mandal of Chintala Palli village, who has been booked in seven cases related to ID liquor under Giddalur SEB PS limits and one case in Komarolu PS for manufacturing and selling ID liquor.

The SP warned that those involved in illegal activities at the cost of public health.The SP said that Mandla Srinivasu and Konkala Kondayya were indulging in ID liquor brewing despite having several cases against them.The PD Act will be invoked against those repeat offenders, she said.

The district SP said that a comprehensive action plan is being implemented to eradicate ID liquor by keeping special surveillance and robust information systems, registering cases, proposing to bind over the accused and enforcement of the PD Act.