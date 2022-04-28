STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra police invoke PD Act against two repeat offenders

The SP said that Mandla Srinivasu and Konkala Kondayya were indulging in ID liquor brewing despite having several cases against them.

Published: 28th April 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam Superintendent of Police (SP) Malika Garg on Wednesday invoked the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against two persons involved in manufacturing of ID liquor and sent them to Rajamahendravaram Central Prison. 

Mandla Srinivasu (37), a resident of Diguva Mitta village of Giddalur Mandal has been booked in six cases under Giddalur SEB PS limits for manufacturing and selling ID liquor in Diguva Mitta village. Hence, the PD Act was invoked against him and he was sent to Rajamahendravaram central jail.

Similarly, Konkala Kondayya (57) of Komarolu Mandal of Chintala Palli village, who has been booked in seven cases related to ID liquor under Giddalur SEB PS limits and one case in Komarolu PS for manufacturing and selling ID liquor.

The SP warned that those involved in illegal activities at the cost of public health.The SP said that Mandla Srinivasu and Konkala Kondayya were indulging in ID liquor brewing despite having several cases against them.The PD Act will be invoked against those repeat offenders, she said.

The district SP said that a comprehensive action plan is being implemented to eradicate ID liquor by keeping special surveillance and robust information systems, registering cases, proposing to bind over the accused and enforcement of the PD Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp