Andhra: TDP decries rise in attacks on women in past three years

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Opposition TDP organised rallies across the State on Wednesday in protest against the YSRC government’s ‘failure’ to curb atrocities on women in the past three years.Holding banners and placards, TDP cadre staged protests in Vijayawada, Guntur, Anakapalle, Chittoor, Tirupati, Srikalahasti, Rayadurg, Konaseema, P Gannavaram, Kurnool, Adoni and other places.

TDP leaders said while Opposition Leader Naidu was fighting on behalf of women victims of atrocities, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy resorted to political vendetta and suppression of all questioning voices. They deplored that Andhra Pradesh had turned into Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in terms of rising atrocities against women under the YSRC rule.

They questioned AP Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma for serving notices on TDP chief Naidu when he sought justice for a rape victim.Padma should explain to the public why the Women’s Commission failed to give notices to the culprits in over 800 cases of atrocities in the State.

Telugu Mahila State president Vangalapudi Anitha and scores of party activists held a protest at the Women’s Commission office at Mangalagiri.The parents of the mentally challenged woman, who was raped at the GGH in Vijayawada, also participated in the protest. Telugu Mahila leaders submitted a memorandum to Padma demanding justice to the rape victim.

Anitha also handed over a copy of the TDP book titled ‘Ooriko Unmadi - Jagan Palanalo’ (a maniac in every village under Jagan rule) to Padma, urging her to do justice to the women victims of atrocities. Telugu Mahila accused Padma of acting like a puppet in the hands of the ruling YSRC. The Women’s Commission served notices on Naidu and former MLA Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao directing them to appear before it on Wednesday only with an ulterior motive and political agenda. Padma should strive to ensure justice to all victims of atrocities, they said.

Naidu, Bonda ignore women’s commission notices

Telugu Desam chief and Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu and former TDP MLA Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao, who were served notices by the Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission to appear before it on Wednesday, failed to turn up. Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma served the notices on them on April 22 for attacking and abusing her at the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada, when she went to visit a rape victim. Padma said she would take further action on the issue after consulting legal experts.