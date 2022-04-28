STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I will promote tourism in a big way, says RK Roja

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement RK Roja has said she herself will act as a special ambassador to promote AP tourism in the country and abroad.Apart from touring tourist places extensively, Roja said she will strive for the development of those places. She urged the Tourism Department officials to formulate action plans accordingly and implement them effectively. 

On Wednesday, she reviewed the progress of various projects of tourism, culture and youth advancement departments at the Interim Government Complex at Velagapudi. She said the State government will expedite the works of projects already taken up for the development of the tourism sector. The officials should focus on providing air, road and rail connectivity to tourist places and develop infrastructure to attract tourists to AP, she said.

She responded to the various requests made by chairpersons of Sahitya Akademi, Music, Dance Academy, Drama Academy, Visual Arts Academy, Academy of Folk Arts, History Academy and Academy of Science and Technology, who attended the meeting. 

Instructions were given to the authorities concerned to involve the Chairperson of the Academy of Science and Technology in the activities of the Birla Planetarium being set up in Vijayawada. Roja directed the Cultural Department officials to formulate guidelines for issuing identity cards to all the artistes and communicate to the District Collectors.

