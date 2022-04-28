Media should stay closer to truth: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

By Express News Service

NELLORE: The media should hold a mirror to society and strive for positive change, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said here on Wednesday.Journalism should rise on the foundations of ethics, he said, addressing an event after inaugurating the new 100-metre tower of the 10 Kw All India Radio FM radio station in his hometown.

The Vice-President observed that people would admire the media only when it stayed closer to truth and farther from sensationalism or it would only lead to apprehensions among all.“There has always been a debate over media freedom and it should continue. The society and democracy can be safeguarded only through media freedom but if anyone tries to misuse the freedom, they should be sternly dealt with,” Venkaiah Naidu said.

The Vice-President expressed happiness that the station, for which he laid the foundation stone when he was the Minister of Information & Broadcasting, became operational on Wednesday.The Vice-President recalled the popularity of radio and the important role it played in educating various sections of the society on a wide range of issues, besides bringing recognition to many artists.

Noting the wide reach of the media in the digital era, Naidu advised the media to reflect the realities of society and always remain wedded to the cardinal principles of journalism. There is also a need for the media to introspect and self-regulate.

Speaking on the falling standards in TV debates, he called for more meaningful and respectful discussions on important national issues. Reminding that India has 60 percent rural population, he called upon all media organisations to focus more on the issues of rural India.Expressing concern over fake news through social media, he said people should not forward unverified and unsubstantiated information to others.

State Agriculture Minister K Govardhan Reddy, Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati, All India Radio Director General N Venudhar Reddy and other senior officials attended the event.The Vice-President later inaugurated the Devireddy Sarada Charitable Trust in Nellore.