NGT seeks report on illegal mining in Chittoor village, Andhra

The Collector has been asked to ensure that no further damage is done to ecology.

Published: 28th April 2022 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 06:07 AM

National Green Tribunal (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The National Green Tribunal has directed the Chief Secretary, officials of the Department of Environment, Forests, Science and Technology and the Chittoor District Collector to file a report after making spot inspection and scientifically measuring any illegal mining activity in Survey Nos 213 and 104 in Madanapalli village of Santhipuram mandal in Kuppam constituency. 

The NGT directed them to submit the names of violators and the action taken against them. Expressing dissatisfaction over the reports filed by the Director of Mines and Geology and Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, the NGT directed them to file a detailed report on the illegal mining activity. The Collector has been asked to ensure that no further damage is done to ecology.

