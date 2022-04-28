Paper leak after start of  SSC exam creates flutter in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 6,15,398 students appeared for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams, which began at 3,776 centres across the State on Wednesday, registering an attendance of 98.97 per cent.However, the alleged leak of question papers on social media platforms in Nandyal and Chittoor districts created panic among the authorities and students. By 11.35 am, images of question paper of First language (Telugu) was circulated through WhatsApp.

District Educational Officer (DEO) of Kurnool conducted a preliminary enquiry and found that the question paper was circulated on the social media platform from examination centre No. 45882 (Zilla Parishad High School, Ankireddy Palli of Kurnool).The DEO suspended the invigilator, chief superintendent, departmental officer, sitting squad member of the examination centre concerned under the provisions of Act 25/97.

However, as the incident occurred two hours after beginning the examination, it has been treated as a instance of malpractice, and not question paper leakage. After the incident, Nodal Officers, RJDS and DEOs were directed to enforce the rule that restricts the usage of mobile phones in examination centres.

Director of Examinations D Devananda Reddy said reports of question paper leak are totally false and mischievous. “All the staff in the examination centre should deposit their mobile phones with the Chief Superintendent. The Chief Superintendent will be held responsible and strict action will be taken against him/her if any deviation is noticed,” Devananda Reddy said.

4 officials suspended

