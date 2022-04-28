STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Paper leak after start of  SSC exam creates flutter in Andhra

Officials treat incident as ‘malpractice, not question paper leak’

Published: 28th April 2022 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

SSC students enter an examination centre in Vijayawada on Wednesday I P Ravindra Babu

SSC students enter an examination centre in Vijayawada on Wednesday I P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 6,15,398 students appeared for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams, which began at 3,776 centres across the State on Wednesday, registering an attendance of 98.97 per cent.However, the alleged leak of question papers on social media platforms in Nandyal and Chittoor districts created panic among the authorities and students.  By 11.35 am, images of question paper of First language (Telugu) was circulated through WhatsApp. 

District Educational Officer (DEO) of Kurnool conducted a preliminary enquiry and found that the question paper was circulated on the social media platform from  examination centre No. 45882 (Zilla Parishad High School, Ankireddy Palli of Kurnool).The DEO suspended the invigilator, chief superintendent, departmental officer, sitting squad member of the examination centre concerned under the provisions of Act 25/97. 

However, as the incident occurred two hours after beginning the examination, it has been treated as a instance of malpractice, and not question paper leakage. After the incident, Nodal Officers, RJDS and DEOs were directed to enforce the rule that restricts the usage of mobile phones in examination centres.  

Director of Examinations D Devananda Reddy said reports of question paper leak are totally false and mischievous. “All the staff in the examination centre should deposit their mobile phones with the Chief Superintendent. The Chief Superintendent will be held responsible and strict action will be taken against him/her if any deviation is noticed,” Devananda Reddy said.

4 officials suspended 
The DEO suspended  invigilator, chief superintendent, departmental officer, sitting squad member of the exam centre concerned under the provisions of Act 25/97.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp