Polavaram project will increase forest cover in Papikondalu, says expert 

At present, 230 species of birds and 14 species of amphibians are identified in the Papikondalu national park, also home to tiger, leopard, porcupine, Indian gaur, sloth bear and spotted deer.  

Workers filling a water tank for animals in Papikondalu | Express

By KV Sailendra
Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The completion of the multipurpose Polavaram project will positively impact the biodiversity of Papikondalu, which is home to some endangered species of animals and plants, said P Selvam, divisional forest officer (wildlife), Rajamahendravaram circle.

Calling Polavaram a ‘game-changer’, he hoped that the project will also increase the forest cover of Papikondalu, which is spread over an area of 1.1 lakh acres. At present, 230 species of birds and 14 species of amphibians are identified in the Papikondalu national park, also home to tiger, leopard, porcupine, Indian gaur, sloth bear and spotted deer.  

Forest range officer Varaprasad told TNIE that two base camps were set up at Kintukuru in Maredumilli, and Buruguwada in VR Puram mandal in Alluri Sitaramaraju district. “The staff deputed there have been tasked with taking strict steps to prevent poaching. Salt licks, deposits of minerals, are given to animals to supplement their nutrition,” he added. 

“Due to the construction of the Polavaram project, at least five lakh people in 373 habitations are likely to be displaced. Already, 44 villages in Devipatnam mandal are submerged in the Polavaram backwaters, resulting in 3,500 families being shifted to resettlement and rehabilitation colonies,” the DFO said. 

