Set up protocol for ambulance services: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA /TIRUPATI: A day after a person was forced to carry his son’s body on a two-wheeler as private ambulance drivers at SVR Ruia, Tirupati, refused to allow another ambulance to the hospital premises, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Wednesday asked officials concerned to ensure that such incidents do not recur at any place in the State.

Reviewing the Covid scenario in the State after participating in a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jagan said the numbers for lodging complaints should be displayed at the Arogya Mitra kiosks at hospitals. “The complaint numbers should also be made clearly visible on 104, 108 and Thalli Bidda vehicles. Even one or two such incidents will tarnish the reputation of the system. Officials should be alert and set up an effective protocol to ensure they are not repeated,” he observed.

On a differently-abled woman who was sexually assaulted at Vijayawada GGH a few days ago, Jagan instructed the police department to be more vigilant and alert. He said the local circle inspector and sub-inspector were suspended as they were negligent in their duty. He reiterated that State government has given top priority to education, health, agriculture and police departments, which should function more efficiently.

Meanwhile, the Tirupati district administration said it will streamline private ambulance services with the officials planning to register the ambulance vehicles and appoint staff in Ruia and a few other major hospitals to regulate the ambulance operators and track the movement of vehicles.

Tirupati revenue officials and police organised a meeting with private ambulance operators and were working to fix the price for the services. “Stern action will be initiated against private ambulance operators if they fail to follow prices fixed by the district administration. We are going to announce fixed prices for ambulance operators within a short period. We are discussing with RTA, ambulance operators and police for getting the prices fixed,’’ said Tirupati RDO Kanaka Narasa Reddy.

Meanwhile, the RTA officials instructed ambulance operators to produce fitness certificate for their vehicles.The department is also going to allocate QR codes for tracking the movement of vehicles. Tirupati DSP Murali Krishna observed that some ambulance vehicles who don’t having agreement with hospitals also enter the hospital premises. He warned of action against those who unauthorisedly park vehicles in the parking spaces.

