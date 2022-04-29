1.25 lakh people get residential pattas in Andhra, over 10,000 houses in Pydivada alone

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday distributed 1.25 lakh house site pattas to beneficiaries at Pydivada Agraharam in Sabbavaram mandal, Anakapalli district.Stating that the distribution was delayed by 489 days due to court cases filed by the Opposition, Jagan said, “The government had decided to hand over the pattas to beneficiaries 16 months ago. We overcame all hurdles to ensure the pattas were distributed. While there are 13,000 panchayats in the State, 17,000 Jagananna colonies are being built.”

Addressing a gathering, the CM explained that a total of 10,228 houses will be constructed at Pydivada Agraharam alone. Basic infrastructure facilities such as schools, hospitals, markets, parks and roads will be developed at a cost of Rs 35,000 crore. Besides handing over 1.25 lakh houses sites in urban areas, another 1.7 lakh sites in rural areas are being distributed along with permission for house construction.

Announcing that the government will provide loans of Rs 35,000 at 25 paise interest for the construction of houses, the CM said house sites will be sanctioned to all those eligible on submitting their applications to the village/ward secretariat.

“With the government spending a huge sum on housing and infrastructure, we not only created 25.92 crore mandays for construction workers but also roped in workers skilled in 30 other trades. This has further helped boost the State GDP,” Jagan said.

15L of 30L houses under construction

As many as 21.2 lakh houses will be built. While 30.70 lakh house site pattas have been distributed across the State, Chief Minister Jagan said 15.60 lakh houses are under construction