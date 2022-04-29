Andhra: Ambulance charges fixed to rein in operators

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI/KADAPA: After a series of discussions with ambulance operators, RTA and police officials, the district administration has fixed prices for ambulance services. After the incident at SVR Ruia Government General Hospital a few days ago where a man was forced to carry the body of his son on a motorcycle unable to bear the exorbitant fare demanded by ambulance drivers, the district administration has swung into action to rein in them.

District Collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy on Thursday said the new ambulance tariff would come into force with immediate effect. Stern action will be taken against ambulance drivers if they charge more than the fixed tariff from patients, he warned.

According to the Collector, the ambulance charges are dependent on the distance, type of vehicle and medical apparatus in it. In the first category, vehicles which cost around Rs 10 lakh consisting of PTA facility should charge Rs 750 for the first 10 km and after that Rs 23 for each km. The vehicles with EMT, should charge Rs 1,000 for the first 10 km and after that Rs 33 for each km.

In the second category, ambulances which cost more than Rs 10 lakh and with PTA facility should charge Rs 1,250 for the first 10 km and after that Rs 30 for each km. The vehicles with EMT basic life support system should charge Rs 2,000 for the first 10 km and after that Rs 50 for each km.

In the third category, vehicles with Advanced Basic Life Support system should charge Rs 3,000 for the first 10 km and after that Rs 75 for each km.The Collector directed that all government and private hospitals in the district prominently display the ambulance charges. An official committee will closely monitor the operation of ambulance services in the district.

Ambulance operators need to reach an agreement with the hospitals concerned to park their vehicles on the premises. Stern action will be taken if the ambulance operators failed to strictly adhere to the guidelines, he warned.Kadapa district Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan also directed that ambulance operators only collect the tariff fixed by the government from patients or their attendants.

In a statement on Thursday, the SP said help desks will be set up for the benefit of patients, which arrange ambulances. He appealed to people to lodge a complaint on ‘Dial 100’ if they face any problem with ambulance drivers. A strict vigil will be kept on private ambulance operators, he said.