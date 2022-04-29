Andhra Pradesh's answers on loans to Centre inconsistent, says BJP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the State government of sending inconsistent answers on the loans taken by it in reply to the letters sent by the Centre, BJP political feedback pramukh Lanka Dinakar has felt that the Centre may not consider such replies, which are against the accounting systems.

In a statement issued on Thursday, he said the AP government had already raised loans above FRBM limits for 2020-21 and 2021-22 and the same have to be adjusted against the future borrowing limits. “The borrowing for 2021-22 is Rs 37,030 crore as per FRBM limits and according to the monthly actual accounts on the CAG website by February 2022, the debts had been reached to Rs 51,112 crore, which means at least Rs 17,000 crore has to be adjusted in the future borrowing limits,” he said.

Dinakar said loans raised in the last two financial years exceeding the total limit of nearly Rs 35,000 crore may have to be adjusted in the future limits as per the letter from the Centre.Stating that the State government has projected a budgeted debt of 3.64% of GSDP at Rs 48,724 crore for 2022-23, he said the budget estimate loans are made as per GSDP estimates and the actual debt limit should be calculated according to the actual GSDP for that year.

“The fact is that the debts raised through corporations are being diverted to the State government schemes. The Centre had noticed that corporations and SPVs in the State do not have separate income sources to pay their debts and interest and budget revenues are clearly being used to serve these loans and interests thereof. Hence, these loans above FRBM limits have to be adjust against future loans,” he said.