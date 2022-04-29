STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra RTC begins bus service to Chattisgarh

The bus service between Vijayawada and Kunta was launched on Sunday.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is operating a Garuda bus service between Vijayawada and Kunta (Chattisgarh border) via Bhadrachalam for the convenience of the passengers, said APSRTC NTR district transport officer MY Danam. The bus service between Vijayawada and Kunta was launched on Sunday. For adults, the ticket fare is Rs 600 per person and Rs 470 for children. 

