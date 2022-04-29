STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cleanliness drive in Andhra: Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma has said a mass cleaning programme will be taken up in the State on April 29 and 30. 

Sameer Sharma, Andhra Chief Secretary

Sameer Sharma, Andhra Chief Secretary (Photo | File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma has said a mass cleaning programme will be taken up in the State on April 29 and 30. Speaking at a review meeting, along with the State-level Task Force (Solid and Liquid Waste Management) president and Rajya Sabha MP Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, in the Secretariat on Thursday, he said the waste to energy plants set up in Vizag and Guntur clusters are ready for inauguration.

 Ayodhya Rami Reddy underscored the need for establishing at least one waste to energy plant for every 100 km. Special Chief Secretary (Environment, Forests, Science and Technology) Neerabh Kumar Prasad said the cluster approach is good for waste management and to produce energy from waste.

