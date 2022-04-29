STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Healthy people will make nation wealthy: V-P M Venkaiah Naidu

Daily exercise, yoga, and other healthy practices are essential for an energetic life, which leads to building a strong body and good mind.

Published: 29th April 2022 05:49 AM

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu visited the elders’ home at the Swarna Bharat Trust in Venkatachalam mandal on Thursday. He inaugurated a medical camp organised on the premises of the trust. He opined that stressful life, unhealthy food habits and sedentary lifestyle are leading to ailments. 

Daily exercise, yoga, and other healthy practices are essential for an energetic life, which leads to building a strong body and good mind. Youngsters need to focus on their health as their new food habits are indicating unhealthy practices. Disciplined life is essential for them to cope with the challenges of stressful life. Nation becomes wealthy and powerful when people are healthy, he observed. The Vice-President exhorted people to strive to build a strong nation. He appreciated the team of doctors from Global Hospitals for organising the free medical camp. 

