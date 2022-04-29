Police save woman in Andhra who tries to end life after ‘saint’ said she is cursed  

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The timely action by Prakasam police saved the life of a young woman, who tried to end her life, on Thursday.Markapur sub-inspector A Subbaraju got an information at around 9.45 am that a young lady was going to commit suicide in a local lodge. The SI along with constables rushed to the lodge.

As there was no response from inside the woman’s room, the police broke open the door and found the woman with a deep cut on her wrist. The police immediately shifted the woman to Markapur Government Hospital.

According to the woman, she took the extreme step after blindly believing the words of a saint that there is a curse on her and that her studies will be spoiled soon. The fake saint also reportedly told her that her family members will also die due to the curse on her.

The depressed girl decided to end her life to save her family members. After counselling, the girl was sent home along with her family members.Prakasam SP Malika Garg appreciated Markapur CI Anjaneya Reddy, SI Subba Raju, Women SI M Suvarna and other constables for their timely action to save the life of the young woman.