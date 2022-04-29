STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Police save woman in Andhra who tries to end life after ‘saint’ said she is cursed  

The timely action by Prakasam police saved the life of a young woman, who tried to end her life, on Thursday. 

Published: 29th April 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The timely action by Prakasam police saved the life of a young woman, who tried to end her life, on Thursday.Markapur sub-inspector A Subbaraju got an information at around 9.45 am that a young lady was going to commit suicide in a local lodge. The SI along with constables rushed to the lodge.

As there was no response from inside the woman’s room, the police broke open the door and found the woman with a deep cut on her wrist. The police immediately shifted the woman to Markapur Government Hospital. 

According to the woman, she took the extreme step after blindly believing the words of a saint that there is a curse on her and that her studies will be spoiled soon. The fake saint also reportedly told her that her family members will also die due to the curse on her. 

The depressed girl decided to end her life to save her family members. After counselling, the girl was sent home along with her family members.Prakasam SP Malika Garg appreciated Markapur CI Anjaneya Reddy, SI Subba Raju, Women SI M Suvarna and other constables for their timely action to save the life of the young woman.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp