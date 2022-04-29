STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two students hurt as plaster falls off ceiling in govt school classroom in Andhra

Two students of a government-run Urdu primary school were injured after portions of a ceiling plaster of a classroom collapsed on them, at Gonegandla in Kurnool district on Thursday.

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Two students of a government-run Urdu primary school were injured after portions of a ceiling plaster of a classroom collapsed on them, at Gonegandla in Kurnool district on Thursday.The incident took place when there was a class going on, and the two class 2 students, S Safhan and S Md Areef, were taken to a local hospital where the doctors performed stitches on them. No child was severely hurt as all of them were immediately evacuated from the room. 

Taking a serious note of the incident, the district administration has ordered a probe as the school, which is in a dilapidated condition, was not selected for renovation under the Mana Badi Nadu Nedu scheme despite it submitting proposals for repairs to the authorities concerned. 

MEO K Vinod Kumar said the Mandal Parisath Primary Urdu School, built 15-20 years ago, has a total student strength of 66. “It only has two classrooms and five teachers, including the headmaster. As there was not much change in the strength for the past few years, no new classrooms were sanctioned to the school, which may have affected its selection for renovation under Nadu-Nedu,” he added.

Out of the 55 government-run schools in Gonegandla mandal, 23 were renovated in the first phase of Nadu-Nedu and 27 more in the second, Vinod said, adding the remaining five, including the Urdu school, are likely to be selected for repairs in the third phase of the programme. 

