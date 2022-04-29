STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
VIT-AP signs MoU with ANGRAU for research in smart farming

The VIT-AP University on Wednesday signed an MoU with the Acharya NG Ranga University to conduct research in smart farming.

Published: 29th April 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 02:24 PM

Dr S V Kota Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, VIT–AP congratulated the ANGRAU team for their services for the farmers. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The VIT-AP University on Wednesday signed an MoU with the Acharya NG Ranga University to conduct research in smart farming. ANGRAU Vice-Chancellor Dr A Vishnuvardhan Reddy said the research challenges of smart farming, the usage and the requirement of robots in various applications pertaining to agriculture would be addressed with the MoU. He said this would lead to uplift the income of the farmers’ community.

Dr S V Kota Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, VIT–AP congratulated the ANGRAU team for their services for the farmers. He also exhibited the achievements towards the research done at VIT-AP. He emphasised that the research should be done in such a way that it meets societal needs.

Dr Sumathi of VIT-AP presented various papers and patents published in the agricultural domain. She also discussed the TARS and VISU, the two automated ROBOTs built by VIT-AP students and faculty team. She addressed the research challenges in the agricultural domain that could be resolved by incorporating the state-of-art technologies like Deep Learning, IOT and drones. 

