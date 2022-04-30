STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
APHRC annual report submitted to Governor

The APHRC also presented the report to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Published: 30th April 2022 07:45 AM

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan. ( File Photo)

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Justice Mandhata Seetharama Murti (retd), Chairperson of AP Human Rights Commission, along with members, called on Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at the Raj Bhavan in the city on Friday. He presented a copy of the annual report of the APHRC for the financial year 2021-22 to the Governor.

Lauding the functioning of the APHRC, the Governor underlined the need to promote awareness among people about the Human Rights guaranteed by the Constitution, which helps strengthen the institution.

APHRC Secretary SV Ramana Murthy, judicial member Dande Subrahmanyam, non-judicial member Srinivasa Rao Gochipata and Special Chief Secretary to Governor RP Sisodia were present.

A book titled 'Combating Corruption in India – Role of Anti-corruption Agencies' written by Srinivasa Rao was released by the Governor. The APHRC also presented the report to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

