STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP’s share in marine product exports poised to rise

The Centre has approved the development of five ports across the country on par with international standards. Development of Visakhapatnam port in AP is also part of the plan. 

Published: 30th April 2022 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh minister Seediri Appalaraju (Photo| Twitter)

Andhra Pradesh minister Seediri Appalaraju (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that Andhra Pradesh is leading in the export of marine products in the country, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying. L Murugan hoped that AP marine exports, which account for 30 to 36% of the total exports now, will reach 50% soon. Murugan inspected the progress of Gilakaladindi Fishing Harbour works at Machilipatnam on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the marine products industry like all others faced a crisis during the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, it is on the path to recovery. Stating that the Centre is encouraging seaweed culture to support women of the fishing community, he asserted that the Centre and States should work with coordination for the development of marine products industry.  

The Centre has approved the development of five ports across the country on par with international standards. The development of Visakhapatnam port in AP is also part of the plan. The Vizag harbour will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and infrastructure of international standards.

The facilities include fish selling sheds, loading facilities, administrative building, commercial complex, restaurant, fishermen’s lounge, dormitory for traders, toilets, social building, coastal police station, radio communication tower, internal roads, parking, boat building and repair. Protected freshwater tanks, ice plants, fuel storage facilities are also part of the plan, he explained.

In addition, international packing of refined food products is also possible within the port. This will benefit fishermen of the district and provide indirect employment to a large number of people, he added.
Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Seediri Appalaraju were also present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh marine products Export Animal Husbandry Dairying Fisheries Covid Pandemic Vizag harbour Port
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp