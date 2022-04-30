AP’s share in marine product exports poised to rise

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that Andhra Pradesh is leading in the export of marine products in the country, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying. L Murugan hoped that AP marine exports, which account for 30 to 36% of the total exports now, will reach 50% soon. Murugan inspected the progress of Gilakaladindi Fishing Harbour works at Machilipatnam on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the marine products industry like all others faced a crisis during the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, it is on the path to recovery. Stating that the Centre is encouraging seaweed culture to support women of the fishing community, he asserted that the Centre and States should work with coordination for the development of marine products industry.

The Centre has approved the development of five ports across the country on par with international standards. The development of Visakhapatnam port in AP is also part of the plan. The Vizag harbour will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and infrastructure of international standards.

The facilities include fish selling sheds, loading facilities, administrative building, commercial complex, restaurant, fishermen’s lounge, dormitory for traders, toilets, social building, coastal police station, radio communication tower, internal roads, parking, boat building and repair. Protected freshwater tanks, ice plants, fuel storage facilities are also part of the plan, he explained.

In addition, international packing of refined food products is also possible within the port. This will benefit fishermen of the district and provide indirect employment to a large number of people, he added.

Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Seediri Appalaraju were also present.