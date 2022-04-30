STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No shortage of medicines for hospitals: APMIDC

The officer maintained that due to the delay in payment to the suppliers in the past, supply of medicines was affected and now the same has been overcome.

D Muralidhar Reddy. ( Photo | Twitter/@DproEg)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMIDC) managing director D Muralidhar Reddy said Rs 2,250 crore was spent on the purchase of medicines and surgical equipment, and sufficient medicines were being supplied to hospitals. 

In a press release, Muralidhar Reddy said the top priority was being given to the purchase of medicines and surgical equipment for the government hospitals, and even dues to the tune of Rs 160 crore was cleared. “As against the rate contract for 229 types of medicines with suppliers during the previous government, the number has been increased to 480 now,” he added.

During the Covid pandemic, Rs 150 crore was spent to buy antibiotics and IV fluids, more than the demand, and later, the orders were placed as per requirement. He said there is no shortage of medicines for immediate needs.

