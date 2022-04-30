Supreme Court to Telangana government: Pay Rs 33 crore to AP Telugu Akademi 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Telangana government to pay the pending arrears of Rs 33 crore post-bifurcation to the Telugu Akademi in Andhra Pradesh along with 6% interest on the whole amount due.

Dealing with the Telugu Akademi bifurcation case, a bench of the in apex court allowed the Telangana government to withdraw its petition. Counsels representing Telangana informed the court that to date Rs 92.94 crores has been paid.

The Supreme Court has given a month’s time to implement the order given by the High Court, which was rendered in January 2021 on the bifurcation of its assets and funds and upheld the order. The Supreme Court said the High Court order on distribution of assets and funds of Akademi would be in force.