‘Wrong’ SSC paper sparks blame game

By Express News Service

NELLORE: A blame game has erupted in Nellore as a student could not write two of the ongoing Class 10 SSC exams because the hall ticket he received had the wrong subjects printed on it. Modem Siva Kumar, a native of Karatampadu village in Atmakur mandal and studying at the Zilla Parishad High School in the village was allotted St Mary’s High School in Atmakur town as his examination centre. He received a question paper for Hindi instead of Telugu.

Shocked, he brought the matter to the notice of the invigilator, who later informed him that the question paper was issued based on his hall ticket. On checking the hall ticket the student realised that Hindi was mentioned as his first language instead of Telugu.

The student and his parents rushed to his school and questioned the headmaster, but did not get any response. Urging the education department to take action, Siva Kumar explained the incident and maintained, “It is the mistake of the officials at my school, not mine.”

“On the first day of the exam, invigilators gave me a question paper for ‘Special Hindi’ which is not my subject. Officials assured me that they would give me the Telugu question paper during the Hindi exam, scheduled for the next day. However, they issued the Hindi question paper, stating the hall ticket as the reason,” the student said. His father Bujjaiah said they approached the headmaster of the Zilla Parishad High School and questioned him regarding the matter.

“Students should cross-check the details after receiving hall tickets,” the headmaster told him. Bujjaiah demanded education officials conduct an inquiry into the incident as the future of his son, who may lose an academic year, is at stake. He alleged that the headmaster did not check the hall ticket before issuing it. However, officials of the Education Department are tightlipped over the incident.