Big hearts help tribal find feet, earn MBBS 

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: “And, when you want something, all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it,” says Paulo Coelho in ‘The Alchemist.’The whole universe did not come to the aid of Sunchu Raju, now a doctor who passed MBBS with 92 per cent marks. But a police officer, a politician and several other Good Samaritans in East Godavari district did swing by to help the tribal youth achieve his dream.

In recognition of his determination after bouncing back from the brink, district SP Aishwarya Rastogi felicitated Dr Raju in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday. Dr Raju is a native of the remote Chetlavada village in Maredumilli, now in Alluri Sitarama Raju district. He hails from a poor tribal family, which has been dependent on his father’s meagre income from a textile shop.

Despite the odds, Raju completed his school education and intermediate at Maredumilli and Rampachodavaram, and bagged the 14th rank in NEET at the national level and 7th in the State in 2017. He secured admission to the GSL Medical College in Rajamahendravaram. His friends and family paid for his college fees and books. He did odd jobs to support himself. In 2019, he slipped into depression after he could not even afford to buy books. He tried to end his life but was rescued.

Speaking to TNIE, Raju expressed that he was indebted to the East Godavari police department, who gave him a new lease of life and extended financial help to complete his MBBS.“I am very grateful to DSP D Rama Varma, YSRC leader and former MLA Akula Satyanarayana and GSL Medical College MD Dr Ganni Satyanarayana Rao and SP Aishwarya Rastogi. They stood by me in times of trouble,” he said.

Asked about his next goal, Raju said he was preparing to secure a seat in a prestigious medical college to pursue Master of Surgery in Neurosurgery. “I have been preparing day and night for the past few months. I am currently staying at a hostel. I completed my school education and intermediate at Maredumilli and Rampachodavaram,” he said.

On hearing this, SP Rastogi also offered to extend financial help to him. Terming himself ordinary, Raju advised youngsters to not take hasty decisions due to depression.“Life is not meant to earn lots of money and lead a luxurious life, but to serve the poor. We can do wonders by inculcating self-confidence and staying optimistic,” Raju noted.

The then special branch DSP D Rama Varma offered Rs 25,000. The then YSRC Rajahmundry city coordinator, Dr Akula Satyanarayana, offered him Rs 50,000. Municipal contractor T Naidu also offered Raju Rs 25,000

