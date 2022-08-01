Forensic lab Inauguration in Anantapur

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Home Minister Taneti Vanitha along with DGP Kasireddy V Rajendranath Reddy inaugurated the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) in Anantapur Police Training College (PTC) on Sunday. Cybercrime investigation TOT Course -2022’ for police officials in Anantapur was launched. Stating that the increasing number of cybercrime cases has become a challenge to the police, the DGP urged police to learn new technology. The State has the capability of testing 13,000 samples through the RFSLs. Another RFSL unit in Rajahmundry is getting ready. Responding to incidents of harassment from unauthorised loan apps, the DGP warned of taking strict action against those indulging in illegal practices for loan recovery.