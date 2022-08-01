Home States Andhra Pradesh

Inflows into Srisailam rising again, State drawing water for its needs

Similarly, Andhra Pradesh was drawing 12,000 cusecs through Pothireddypadu Head Regulator and another 1,350 cusecs through Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi.

Published: 01st August 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2022 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Srisailam dam

Srisailam dam

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: As a result of heavy rains in the upper catchment areas, inflows into the Srisailam reservoir have been on a steady rise again for the past few days. As per Sunday’s report, the reservoir was receiving 1,25,659 cusecs of water from the Jurala project, and it was storing 181.13 tmc of water available against its capacity of 215.81 tmc.

Meanwhile, Telangana officials were drawing 800 cusecs from the dam through the Mahatma Gandhi Kalvakurti Lift Irrigation (MGKLI), and use 19,070 cusecs for power generation. Similarly, Andhra Pradesh was drawing 12,000 cusecs through Pothireddypadu Head Regulator and another 1,350 cusecs through Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi.

On other hand, the Jurmala project on the Krishna river in Telangana was receiving 70,000 cusecs of water from the Almatti dam. It was storing 9.60 tmc against its capacity of 9.657 tmc. Meanwhile, the Amatti dam was storing 106.172 tmc of floodwaters against its capacity of 129.72 tmc. The dam was receiving 21,923 cusecs as inflows.

Similarly, good rains in some parts of Karnataka have resulted in good inflows into the Tungabhadra dam. There is 102.857 TMC ft of flood water stored in the TB dam against 105.79 TMC of dam capacity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
catchment Rains Srisailam reservoir Rise Water Krishna river
India Matters
Electric furnace in a steel factory (File Photo | Reuters)
India manufacturing PMI hits eight-month high in July on new orders
TMC MPs stage a protest at Parliament House complex during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 1, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ruckus continues in Parliament as Opposition protests over Sanjay Raut arrest, Congress MPs' suspension
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Building creative hubs for expression and promoting art in the streets of Delhi 
The USA team is among the most diversified in the ongoing Chess Olympiad at Mahabalipuram in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)

Olympiad, the land of diversity
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp