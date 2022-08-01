Inflows into Srisailam rising again, State drawing water for its needs

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: As a result of heavy rains in the upper catchment areas, inflows into the Srisailam reservoir have been on a steady rise again for the past few days. As per Sunday’s report, the reservoir was receiving 1,25,659 cusecs of water from the Jurala project, and it was storing 181.13 tmc of water available against its capacity of 215.81 tmc.

Meanwhile, Telangana officials were drawing 800 cusecs from the dam through the Mahatma Gandhi Kalvakurti Lift Irrigation (MGKLI), and use 19,070 cusecs for power generation. Similarly, Andhra Pradesh was drawing 12,000 cusecs through Pothireddypadu Head Regulator and another 1,350 cusecs through Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi.

On other hand, the Jurmala project on the Krishna river in Telangana was receiving 70,000 cusecs of water from the Almatti dam. It was storing 9.60 tmc against its capacity of 9.657 tmc. Meanwhile, the Amatti dam was storing 106.172 tmc of floodwaters against its capacity of 129.72 tmc. The dam was receiving 21,923 cusecs as inflows.

Similarly, good rains in some parts of Karnataka have resulted in good inflows into the Tungabhadra dam. There is 102.857 TMC ft of flood water stored in the TB dam against 105.79 TMC of dam capacity.

