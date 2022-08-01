Merger of schools meant to improve standards: Education commissioner S Suresh Kumar

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

The merger of schools is being done to improve the quality of education as per the guidelines of the National Educational Policy and the State government is open to considering every genuine objection pertaining to the process, explains Commissioner of School Education S Suresh Kumar. He spoke to K Kalyan Krishna Kumar on issues related to GO No 117

How many schools are set to be merged and how many complaints have been received against it?

A total of 5,900 primary and upper primary schools are getting merged with high schools in the State. We have received 280 complaints against the merger so far.

Have you received the reports on complaints from the district-level panels?

A four-member committee comprising the Joint Collector, ZP CEO, RDO and Special Officer of the constituency, is looking into the complaints received against the merger. The last date for submission of reports has been extended from July 28.

How will the government utilise all the developed primary and upper primary schools under Nadu-Nedu after the merger?

In the first phase of Nadu-Nedu, we have developed 16,000 primary schools in the State and no school will be closed down. Only class 3, 4 and 5 students will be shifted from the schools to the nearby ones. Classes 1 and 2, along with Anganwadis, will continue to function there. However, Anganwadis have been shifted in almost 8,000 schools out of the total 16,000 primary schools and extra rooms will be used as digital classrooms and for other purposes.



How much does the entire merger process cost?

Except for arranging additional classrooms in the high schools, there will be no financial burden. We have promoted qualified Secondary Grade Teachers as School Assistants with an increment, which will result in a negligible financial burden on the State government.

What are the steps taken to control the migration of students from the government to private schools?

Nearly 2.5 lakh students are studying classes 3, 4 and 5 in 5,900 schools, which are proposed to be merged and the parents have the right to select the school for their children. However, more than 7 lakh students migrated from private to government schools in the State during the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, the private schools are trying to attract at least some of them back.

Are Telugu students have the right to study in Telugu medium?

Both mediums are available in government schools. From class 8, the government had introduced compulsory English education, but on the High Court order, it was stopped. No particular medium has been discontinued. The same is the case with Urdu medium schools.

Private schools have been directed to provide 25% reservation in admissions for the economically weaker section students under Section 12 (1) C of the Right to Education Act. Are those students eligible for the Amma Vodi scheme?

Yes. The government is yet to issue detailed guidelines to ensure that the entire process of admitting poor students in private schools under the RTE is perfect.

The municipal schools are often jam-packed, but the Education Department has decided to merge the nearest primary and upper primary schools with high schools. What precautions are suggested?

As the municipal schools were neglected earlier, the government has recently decided to hand over the administration to the Education Department. We are going ahead with the merger of schools with the municipal and Zilla Parishad schools in a proper manner and will provide teachers and buildings as per the requirement to maintain quality standards.



What are the steps taken to address the problems raised with regard to 1:30 teacher-student ratio in schools in tribal areas?

It was in GO No 117, but we amended it to 1:20 ratio in the latest orders to improve the education standards.

