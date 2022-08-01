Home States Andhra Pradesh

Postage stamp to be released in memory of Pingali tomorrow

Speaking to media persons in Vijayawada, he said besides releasing a  postal stamp on Pingali, a patriotic song composed by him will also be released.

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre will release a special commemorative postage stamp on Pingali Venkayya, the designer of the national flag, on August 2. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will release the stamp at a programme to be held in New Delhi to mark the birth anniversary of Pingali. This was announced by Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy here on Sunday. The original flag designed by Pingali will be displayed on the occasion.

Kishan Reddy visited Bhatlapenumarru in Krishna district, the birthplace of Pingali, to invite his family members on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in the birth anniversary celebrations in New Delhi. Speaking to media persons in Vijayawada, he said besides releasing a  postal stamp on Pingali, a patriotic song composed by him will also be released. Further, family members of Pingali will be honoured by the PM.

“The Tricolour is our pride and it is our responsibility to respect the person who designed it.  Already Har Ghar Tiranga campaign has been taken up to hoist the Tricolour on every house in the country from August 13 to 15. On August 3, all the MPs will take out Tiranga Yatra on motorcycles from the Delhi Airport to Vijay Chowk,” he elaborated.

He said August 14 was the day the country was partitioned on the lines of religion, which saw several thousand of people die in the violence associated with the partition. The day will be observed as Vibhajan Ka Videsh Ka Smriti Divas and a candlelight rally will be taken out.

The country is now celebrating 75 years of Independence, which is the result of the sacrifices of several freedom fighters and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is a way to remember their contributions. State governments, various organisations and people are being made part of the programme that will continue till August 15, 2023, he said.

“In  2047, we are celebrating 100 years of Independence and in the 25 years leading to it, youth have the responsibility to treat the period as a golden opportunity and strive for the development of the nation,” he said.He made it clear that there was no proposal to honour Pingali with Bharat Ratna Award posthumously.

