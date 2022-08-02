Expedite construction of houses: Jagan to officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed senior officials of the housing department to expedite the construction of houses under the Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu scheme, by giving it a top priority. Reviewing the progress of the housing schemes at his camp office on Monday, the Chief Minister reminded the officials that funds for the housing schemes are being released regularly.

The officials were directed to expedite the construction of the 1.24 lakh houses in Visakhapatnam. The officials informed him that the construction of those houses will commence by October last week. The Chief Minister directed them to complete those houses in time.Officials also informed him that the construction of the houses selected under option three is also progressing well.

Besides construction, the Chief Minister also directed the authorities to focus on building infrastructure facilities like drainage, roads, and power connections in Jagananna Colonies.Reviewing TIDCO houses, he directed the officials to hand over the houses after equipping them with complete infrastructure and told them to speed up the registration process. He also asked the officials to focus on the maintenance of TIDCO houses and plan accordingly. The officials said that 1.4 lakh houses will be ready in the next 15-20 days. Further, the officials informed him that 2,03,920 applicants have been confirmed eligible and land deeds were already given to one lakh beneficiaries. The Chief Minister told them to show the location of the site to the beneficiary while providing a land deed.

APSHCL chairman D Dorababu, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Housing Department Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain, Municipal Administration Department Special CS Y Srilakshmi, energy department Special CS K Vijayanand, AP TIDCO MD Ch Sridhar, APSHCL MD N Bharat Gupta and CCLA Secretary A Babu were present.

