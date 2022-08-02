Tiger back in Nallagonda Reserve Forest in Anakapalli district, kills cow at Aarli

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: An elusive tiger that entered Vizianagaram district 10 days ago returned to Nallagonda Reserve Forest in K Kotapadu mandal of Anakapalli district and made a fresh kill at Aarli in the wee hours of Monday. One Nambaru Raju said the tiger killed his cow in the cattle shed. The Nallagonda Reserve Forest extends from Simunapalle in Chodavaram mandal to Sabbavaram mandal and is spread over 15 km. The fresh attack by the tiger has created panic among people in the nearby villages. The forest officials have resumed operation to catch the tiger. The forest teams also alerted residents of Chandrayyapeta, Santapalem, Arle, Gollalapalem and Chintalapalem villages abutting the reserve forest. They urged the villagers to keep their cattle near their houses. Speaking to TNIE, DFO Anant Shankar said, “Due to disturbance and human interference in Vizianagaram district, the tiger has returned to K Kotapadu forest area.” The DFO said they have barricaded the entire kill area to restrict the movement of people and set up camera traps. On Tuesday morning, the forest officials will set up a special cage brought from Uttar Pradesh. The cage is 10-feet long, 4.5-feet wide and 4.5-feet tall. He said they will use the kill in the cage to trap the tiger.