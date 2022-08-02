Tirupati's Ruia hospital set to get Rs 400 crore boost from govt

Sri Krishna Kummara By

Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A new building is set to be constructed on the premises of Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati with modern infrastructure. The G+1 structure with 450-480 beds will come up behind the operation theatre block, hospital superintendent Dr T Bharathi said.

The State government has proposed to fund projects worth `400 crore, including the construction of the new hospital building, renovation of hostels at SV Medical College and procurement of modern medical equipment worth `50 crore. SVR Ruia is the largest hospital in the Rayalseema region with 1,050 beds.

Once the new building is ready, Ruia hospital, which caters to poor patients from Rayalaseema and neighbouring districts, will get access to advanced treatment facilities.

Elaborating, Dr Bharathi said: “Contracts for the construction have been awarded and the works will be grounded as soon as some pending issues are cleared. The government has sanctioned `60 crore for the first phase, which would be completed by March 31, 2023, as per the deadline.”

Speaking of the Telugu Ganga project pipeline, which is located on the site of the new building, Dr Bharati said the hospital authorities have urged the municipal corporation officials to shift the pipeline and also requested them to move the power cables from the region to initiate works for the new building.

