Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP MPs seek separate BC ministry

YSRC BC MPs stressed the need for a separate ministry in the Government of India for BC welfare and demanded an allocation of `1 lakh crore to BCs in the Union Budget.

Published: 02nd August 2022 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2022 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  YSRC BC MPs stressed the need for a separate ministry in the Government of India for BC welfare and demanded an allocation of `1 lakh crore to BCs in the Union Budget. Addressing the media in New Delhi, YSRCP BC MPs R Krishnaiah, Mopidevi Venkaramana, Margani Bharat, Satyavathi and Talari Rangaiah said there is need for the Centre to give matching grants of the BC welfare programme being implemented in the State.

The MPs advocated for reservations for BCs in the private sector and the judiciary. They hailed CM Jagan Mohan Reddy for ensuring respectable share to BCs in all spheres, be it socio-economic or political.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRC Government of India
India Matters
The Special Urban Territory of Bengaluru
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Didi to reset post-Partha cabinet, 5-6 new faces likely
Hardik Pandya (Photo | AFP)
Hardik is a luxury you want to have, says Aussie great McGrath
A view of Chennai airport from St Thomas Mount. (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
It’s official, Chennai’s second airport to be in Parandur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp