YSRCP MPs seek separate BC ministry

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC BC MPs stressed the need for a separate ministry in the Government of India for BC welfare and demanded an allocation of `1 lakh crore to BCs in the Union Budget. Addressing the media in New Delhi, YSRCP BC MPs R Krishnaiah, Mopidevi Venkaramana, Margani Bharat, Satyavathi and Talari Rangaiah said there is need for the Centre to give matching grants of the BC welfare programme being implemented in the State.

The MPs advocated for reservations for BCs in the private sector and the judiciary. They hailed CM Jagan Mohan Reddy for ensuring respectable share to BCs in all spheres, be it socio-economic or political.

