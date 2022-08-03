Home States Andhra Pradesh

Acid lime growers look forward to festival season

The fluctuations in the prices of acid lime is giving its growers in Kanigiri area of Prakasam district the jitters.

By IVNP Prasad Babu
ONGOLE: The fluctuations in the prices of acid lime is giving its growers in Kanigiri area of Prakasam district the jitters. A few weeks ago, the fruit was sold in Kanigiri for a high price of Rs 50 per kg.On Saturday and Sunday, the prices drastically fell, forcing many to stop harvesting. Luckily, the prices again increased by up to Rs 38-40 per kg on Monday.

In the peak season, around 900-1,000 quintals of Kanigiri acid lime are sent to Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Surat and other places in the country every day.  Even in the off-season, nearly 250- 300 quintals are sent to major markets across the country. Due to recent rains and gales, acid lime production has decreased in the State. At present, nearly 700 quintals of lime are being transported to other States daily.

“We expect good business in the coming days as the auspicious Shravana month has just started and regular vratham and pooja will be performed in temples, along with marriage functions,” said Narapusetty Lakshmi Narasaiah, a ryot from Kanigiri.In western Prakasam, around 1,000 farmers cultivate the fruit in over 1,500 hectares of land in Kanigiri, Hanumanthuni Padu, Veligandla, Mundlamuru, Donakonda, Darsi, Kurichedu, Tallur and Chimakurthy mandal limits.

“We have 10 acres of acid lime orchards at Uppalapadu village. Due to various diseases, the yield decreased drastically this year. We are getting only 5-10 quintals per acre against 80-90 quintals earlier. The price was good in the beginning: a 50 kg box fetched us Rs 2,500 - 3,000. Later, due to the recent rains and other reasons, the prices decreased. Again from Monday, we are getting encouraging prices at the Kanigiri lime market,” KGS Bhaskar, an acid lime farmer and supplier, told TNIE.

