Andhra Pradesh HC tells govt to consider KGBV contract teachers’ objections on transfer issue

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to consider the objections of contract teachers working in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidhyalaya (KGBVs) in their transfers.KGBV contract teachers filed a petition in the High Court seeking court intervention as the government is planning to transfer them even without implementing the minimum time scale though they are eligible.

Hearing their petition, Justice K Vijayalakshmi said contract teachers can tell their objections on transfers and seniority issues and the government should publish the final list of transfers only after considering their objections. Later, the case was posted on August 12. Petitioner’s counsel NV Sumanth said the minimum time scale was not being implemented and no initiative was taken to regularise the services of contract teachers.

He argued that his clients’ objections were also not considered while preparing the schedule for transfers. Government pleader KV Raghuveer said the government has constituted a committee, which will take note of the objections raised by the KGBV contract teachers.

