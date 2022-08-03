‘Finally, my grandfather got due recognition’: GVN Narasimham,Grandson of Pingali Venkayya

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: With the entire nation celebrating the birth anniversary of Pingali Venkayya, designer of the Indian national flag, his grandchildren felt happy that their grandfather has got due recognition finally.

Expressing his joy, his grandson GVN Narasimham, a native of Macherla in the erstwhile Guntur district, said he was very happy that his grandfather had got the recognition he deserved after all these years. Lakshmi, the wife of Narasimham, told TNIE that her husband used to visit his grandfather very often.

Pingali used to tell stories of the freedom movement to his grandchildren when they visited him during the summer holidays and played a part in shaping their personalities. Narasimham was 17, when his grandfather passed away and he was devastated.

In his grandfather’s honour, he wrote Pingali’s biography in Telugu and English languages. As Pingali’s daughter Ghantasala Seetha Mahalakshmi passed away two weeks ago, who was supposed to participate in Tiranga Utsav in honour of Pingali for his invaluable contribution to the freedom struggle, Narasimham attended the event. “It is a moment of pride and joy for our entire family and we feel blessed to be part of Pingali’s family,” Lakshmi added.

GUNTUR: With the entire nation celebrating the birth anniversary of Pingali Venkayya, designer of the Indian national flag, his grandchildren felt happy that their grandfather has got due recognition finally. Expressing his joy, his grandson GVN Narasimham, a native of Macherla in the erstwhile Guntur district, said he was very happy that his grandfather had got the recognition he deserved after all these years. Lakshmi, the wife of Narasimham, told TNIE that her husband used to visit his grandfather very often. Pingali used to tell stories of the freedom movement to his grandchildren when they visited him during the summer holidays and played a part in shaping their personalities. Narasimham was 17, when his grandfather passed away and he was devastated. In his grandfather’s honour, he wrote Pingali’s biography in Telugu and English languages. As Pingali’s daughter Ghantasala Seetha Mahalakshmi passed away two weeks ago, who was supposed to participate in Tiranga Utsav in honour of Pingali for his invaluable contribution to the freedom struggle, Narasimham attended the event. “It is a moment of pride and joy for our entire family and we feel blessed to be part of Pingali’s family,” Lakshmi added.