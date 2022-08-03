Home States Andhra Pradesh

Loan agent ‘attacks’ differently-abled man

A loan recovery agent allegedly attacked a differently-abled man and his brother reportedly as the latter failed to pay instalments of a loan he took from a finance company.

Published: 03rd August 2022

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A loan recovery agent allegedly attacked a differently-abled man and his brother reportedly as the latter failed to pay instalments of a loan he took from a finance company. As per reports, Govinda Koteswara Rao, a resident of Naidupeta town in Tirupati, borrowed Rs 3.50 lakh approximately two years ago from Five Star Finance Limited.

Naidupeta SI Krishna Reddy said, “On Tuesday, the company’s recovery executive, Devendra, visited Rao’s house to discuss the loan repayment. After heated arguments broke out between them, Devendra attacked Rao’s brother Srinivasulu.”While the loanee claimed that he borrowed Rs 3.50 lakh, the agent said a loan of Rs 3.75 lakh was given to Rao.

“I had borrowed Rs 3.50 lakh from the private finance firm and repaid Rs 2.50 lakh. I asked the firm to provide a statement regarding the loan, but they failed and frequently harassed us to pay the EMI. On Tuesday, Devendra came to our house and attacked my brother Srinivasulu, a disabled person,” said Rao.
On the other hand, Ramesh, the manager at the finance firm, said Koteswara Rao had failed to pay EMI for four months, despite repeated reminders.

“Devendra visited Koteswara Rao’s house and was speaking to his father when a person abused him and attacked him with a stick. Devendra retaliated and attacked the person with the same stick,” Ramesh claimed. The finance company as well as the brothers have lodged separate complaints with the Naidupeta Police.

