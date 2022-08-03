Murder of YSRC MLC’s ex-driver: Parents seek CBI probe

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The parents of Dalit youth Veedhi Subramanyam, who was allegedly killed by ruling YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar, popularly known as Ananta Babu, filed a petition in the High Court seeking to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Subramanyam’s parents Nuka Ratnam and Satyanarayana, who was the former driver of the MLC, filed the petition seeking a CBI probe to render justice to them. They alleged that the State police had connived with Ananta Babu and their repeated pleas to the DGP and Principal Secretary (Home) to hand over the probe to the CBI went in vain.

They maintained that the police are trying to protect the MLC and they have no trust in the State police probe. They said justice will be rendered to them only by a CBI probe. The petitioners made the Union Home Secretary, Principal Secretary (Home) of AP, DGP and CBI Director the respondents.

