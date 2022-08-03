Home States Andhra Pradesh

Murder of YSRC MLC’s ex-driver: Parents seek CBI probe

Subramanyam’s parents Nuka Ratnam and Satyanarayana, who was former driver of the MLC, filed the petition seeking a CBI probe to render justice to them.

Published: 03rd August 2022 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Photo)

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The parents of Dalit youth Veedhi Subramanyam, who was allegedly killed by ruling YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar, popularly known as Ananta Babu, filed a petition in the High Court seeking to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Subramanyam’s parents Nuka Ratnam and Satyanarayana, who was the former driver of the MLC, filed the petition seeking a CBI probe to render justice to them. They alleged that the State police had connived with Ananta Babu and their repeated pleas to the DGP and Principal Secretary (Home) to hand over the probe to the CBI went in vain.

They maintained that the police are trying to protect the MLC and they have no trust in the State police probe. They said justice will be rendered to them only by a CBI probe. The petitioners made the Union Home Secretary, Principal Secretary (Home) of AP, DGP and CBI Director the respondents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dalit youth Veedhi Subramanyam Killed Parents High court Transfer case CBI YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar
India Matters
Enforcement Directorate used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank-DHFL case: ED attaches Rs 415 cr worth assets of builders Avinash Bhosale, Sanjay Chhabria
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
India's services sector growth falls to 4-month low in July 
Madurai Kamaraj University
Conman posing as registar dupes several students, alumni of Madurai Kamaraj University
Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)
Karnataka HC issues notice to State and Centre over 'detention' of 38 Sri Lankan citizens from prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp