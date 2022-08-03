Sajjala inaugurates exhibition truck to train students in German tech

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Tuesday launched Festo’s Expotainer, an exhibition truck, at Acharya Nagarjuna University to help students learn about German technologies. He said the government is focused on high-end skilling of all engineering students in the fields of robotics, artificial intelligence, data sciences, e-mobility and other emerging technologies.

Government Advisor (Skill Development & Training) Challa Madhusudhan Reddy said APSSDC, in association with Indo Euro Sync (IES), arranged a Festo’s Expotainer, through which workshops will be conducted on German automation technologies for 5,000 students at 40 ARC (Applied Robotics Control) centres across the State.

APSSDC managing director S Satyanarayana said 10,000 students will benefit from the initiative in the coming years. “In the first cycle, out of 6,000 students who applied only 1,500 were selected for the training workshop. International faculty and experienced resource persons will guide the selected students, who will be awarded APSSDC- IES certificates at the end of the internship activity, the official added.

