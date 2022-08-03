Tribunals to operate and resolve disputes after land survey too

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday announced that the tribunals set up to resolve land disputes will continue to operate even after the Comprehensive Land Survey under YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku Bhu Raksha programme concluded. He further directed the officials to establish a permanent tribunal at every mandal in the State.

Reviewing the progress of the land re-survey at his camp office in Tadepalli, Jagan underscored the need to build proper mechanisms to resolve land disputes, which may arise during the survey, and offer best systems that would benefit the people in availing legal rights at the earliest.

Instructing the officials to keep the mobile tribunal units in place, the chief minister directed them to categorise land disputes under personal disputes, and those with the government in the list of survey numbers, so that officials can easily identify whether land is clear of any legal cases or not.

Further, Jagan ordered the officials to ensure proper procedures are followed while surveying the lands and resolving disputes.

Stressing the need for third-party supervision on appeals for a transparent process to avoid causing loss to the claimant, Jagan directed officials to take action against staff members who commit mistakes.

Asserting that a survey should be taken up if any person submits an application for it, the chief minister warned officials of strict action if the survey is not done within the stipulated time. In this regard, Jagan instructed the authorities to increase monthly targets for aerial surveys and expedite land surveys in municipalities and corporations.

The officials informed the chief minister that they are covering 1,000 villages a month and would complete the entire survey by September 2023. Jagan advised the officials to seek the support of renowned legal firms while undertaking the comprehensive survey for resolving critical issues.

Directing the officials to roll out land registration services at village and ward secretariats by the time the survey is completed, Jagan asked them to keep relevant documents available to create awareness regarding the registration process.

‘Follow proper procedure during survey’

Jagan ordered the officials to ensure proper procedures are followed while surveying the lands and while resolving disputes, Jagan said ACB number (14400) should be displayed in all govt offices

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday announced that the tribunals set up to resolve land disputes will continue to operate even after the Comprehensive Land Survey under YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku Bhu Raksha programme concluded. He further directed the officials to establish a permanent tribunal at every mandal in the State. Reviewing the progress of the land re-survey at his camp office in Tadepalli, Jagan underscored the need to build proper mechanisms to resolve land disputes, which may arise during the survey, and offer best systems that would benefit the people in availing legal rights at the earliest. Instructing the officials to keep the mobile tribunal units in place, the chief minister directed them to categorise land disputes under personal disputes, and those with the government in the list of survey numbers, so that officials can easily identify whether land is clear of any legal cases or not. Further, Jagan ordered the officials to ensure proper procedures are followed while surveying the lands and resolving disputes. Stressing the need for third-party supervision on appeals for a transparent process to avoid causing loss to the claimant, Jagan directed officials to take action against staff members who commit mistakes. Asserting that a survey should be taken up if any person submits an application for it, the chief minister warned officials of strict action if the survey is not done within the stipulated time. In this regard, Jagan instructed the authorities to increase monthly targets for aerial surveys and expedite land surveys in municipalities and corporations. The officials informed the chief minister that they are covering 1,000 villages a month and would complete the entire survey by September 2023. Jagan advised the officials to seek the support of renowned legal firms while undertaking the comprehensive survey for resolving critical issues. Directing the officials to roll out land registration services at village and ward secretariats by the time the survey is completed, Jagan asked them to keep relevant documents available to create awareness regarding the registration process. ‘Follow proper procedure during survey’ Jagan ordered the officials to ensure proper procedures are followed while surveying the lands and while resolving disputes, Jagan said ACB number (14400) should be displayed in all govt offices