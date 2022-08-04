7 to take oath as Andhra Pradesh HC judges today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The seven judicial officers who were recommended for appointment as High Court judges by the Supreme Court Collegium recently, will be sworn-in as the judges of the AP High Court on Thursday. The Supreme Court Collegium last month recommended the names of judicial officers Adusumalli Venkata Ravindra Babu, Vakkalagadda Radha Krishna Krupa Sagar, Syamsunder Bandaru, Srinivas Vutukuru, Boppana Venkata Lakshmi Narasimha Chakravarthi, Tallapragada Mallikarjuna Rao and Duppala Venkata Ramana for elevation as judges of the HC and the same was approved by the Centre.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will administer the oath to the newly appointed judges at a programme to be held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada at 10.30 am on Thursday. Soon after taking the oath, the judges will take up the hearing cases at the AP High Court.

NEW HC APPOINTMENTS

Andhra Pradesh High Court Registrar (Judicial) Y Lakshmana Rao has been appointed as the new Registrar General of the HC. With the elevation of Adusumalli Venkata Ravindra Babu as the judge of AP High Court, Lakshmana Rao has been appointed as the new Registrar General. As another judicial officer BVNL Chakravarthy, holding the post of Registrar (IT), too was elevated as a judge of the HC, Gandham Sunitha, who is Registrar (Vigilance), has been given the charge of Registrar (IT).

