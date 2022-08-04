Expedite IIT, IISER works: Tirupati MP

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy on Wednesday urged the Centre to expedite the development works of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) and complete them as per schedule. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Gurumoorthy said even eight years after the State bifurcation, the IIT and IISER are still functioning from temporary campuses.

The lack of permanent campuses and requisite infrastructure has hindered the development of the two institutes. The development of IIT and IISER will benefit the Rayalaseema region as it will pave the way for a unique synergy of two premier educational institutes. The development of the two institutes as centres of excellence in higher education and research will need continuous support and cooperation from the Centre, the MP said.

