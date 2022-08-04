Home States Andhra Pradesh

Farmer suicides: No aid paid as per GO 43 to families of victims, says HRF fact-finding team

The team during its visit was shocked to find that only one farmer’s family received the rehabilitation package of `7 lakh and the remaining seven other families were left high and dry by the govt.

Published: 04th August 2022 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2022 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

The HRF and RSV fact-finding committee interacts with the family members of deceased farmer M Raghupathi at Kalikapuram village. (Photo|Express)

The HRF and RSV fact-finding committee interacts with the family members of deceased farmer M Raghupathi at Kalikapuram village. (Photo|Express)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Human Rights Forum (HRF) and Rythu Swarajya Vedika (RSV) have demanded that the AP government stop peddling lies in the matter of giving financial aid to the families of farmers who have committed suicide, but extend them financial rehabilitation as envisaged under the Government Order (GO) 43 without any further delay.

On August 1, a three-member HRF and RSV fact-finding team visited eight families of farmers, who committed suicide in the revenue divisions of KVB Puram, Nindra, Vijayapuram, Karvetinagaram and Puttur mandals in Tirupati district to ascertain the reasons for their suicide and the State government action and response thereafter.

The team during its visit was shocked to find that only one farmer’s family received the rehabilitation package of `7 lakh and the remaining seven other families were left high and dry by the government. The team alleged that the seven families have not been extended the financial support as envisaged under GO 43 though they are eligible. These farmers mainly raised paddy, maize, corn and groundnut with major reliance on the groundwater source.

“Lack of access to reliable and reasonably priced inputs and remunerative prices for their output and the appalling state of institutional credit leading to excessive reliance on private moneylenders resulting in high indebtedness pushed these farmers to commit suicide,” the team said.

The Chief Minister’s assertion that the families of all those farmers who owned land and had relevant proof were being financially compensated as per the GO 43 does not match with reality on the ground, the HRF alleged, adding, “All the seven farmers, who had committed suicide, had proof of land ownership recorded in the pattadar passbook.

The forum members said it is shocking that the RDO-headed three-member verification and certification committee had not visited even a single family of the seven farmers’ families to determine facts as mandated under GO 43.

It further called this manner of negligence pathetic and defeats the very purpose of GO 43. They said the families of these farmers are in a state of acute deprivation with all of them being under regular and persistent pressure from moneylenders, who gave them the money. It suggested the government ensure that all the cases of reported farmer suicides are inquired into the earliest and justice is rendered to them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Human Rights Forum Rythu Swarajya Vedika Farmer Suicide Financial Rehabilitation Government Order
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated': Rahul Gandhi on ED action in National Herald case
Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File Photo)
Relief for Uddhav as SC asks EC not to decide Eknath Shinde faction's plea to be considered real Shiv Sena
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
IT ministry to conduct quarterly audit of compliance by social media firms
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Amid Chinese aggression, India, US to carry out mega military exercise in Uttarakhand's Auli in October

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp