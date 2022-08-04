Gas leak: Jagan orders safety audit of factories

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday ordered a safety audit of all industries in the State. The order was issued a day after a yet-to-be-identified toxic gas — the second incident in as many months — leaked at Seeds Intimate Apparel India Private Limited in Brandix Special Economic Zone, Atchutapuram, on Tuesday night. More than 120 women took ill after inhaling the gas and were admitted to five hospitals in Anakapalle.

At a review meeting, Jagan directed the setting up of a high-level committee to probe the gas leak, identify the cause and initiate steps to plug such incidents in the future. A third-party panel was constituted, including senior experts from Hyderabad-based institutes - Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) and Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) - with AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB) Member Convenor as the committee’s member secretary.

“The committee can also invite other experts, as necessary, and submit the report in 30 days,” according to a GO.Directing the APPCB to identify the cause of the gas leak, Minister for Industries Gudivada Amarnath reiterated that a State-level safety audit of all industries would be carried out.

When an unidentified toxic gas leaked at the same unit on June 3, a committee comprising State officials, including PCB officials and experts from Andhra University, was constituted. Samples were collected and it was learnt that they were complex gases.

POLICE BOOK UNIT

Officials of the company informed Amarnath that no toxic gas was used at the unit, but there was presence of gas on the premises. The source of the leak was not known, they said. Meanwhile, Atchutapuram police have registered a case under Sections 336 and 337 (endangering life) of the IPC against the apparel unit

VIJAYAWADA/VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday ordered a safety audit of all industries in the State. The order was issued a day after a yet-to-be-identified toxic gas — the second incident in as many months — leaked at Seeds Intimate Apparel India Private Limited in Brandix Special Economic Zone, Atchutapuram, on Tuesday night. More than 120 women took ill after inhaling the gas and were admitted to five hospitals in Anakapalle. At a review meeting, Jagan directed the setting up of a high-level committee to probe the gas leak, identify the cause and initiate steps to plug such incidents in the future. A third-party panel was constituted, including senior experts from Hyderabad-based institutes - Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) and Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) - with AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB) Member Convenor as the committee’s member secretary. “The committee can also invite other experts, as necessary, and submit the report in 30 days,” according to a GO.Directing the APPCB to identify the cause of the gas leak, Minister for Industries Gudivada Amarnath reiterated that a State-level safety audit of all industries would be carried out. When an unidentified toxic gas leaked at the same unit on June 3, a committee comprising State officials, including PCB officials and experts from Andhra University, was constituted. Samples were collected and it was learnt that they were complex gases. POLICE BOOK UNIT Officials of the company informed Amarnath that no toxic gas was used at the unit, but there was presence of gas on the premises. The source of the leak was not known, they said. Meanwhile, Atchutapuram police have registered a case under Sections 336 and 337 (endangering life) of the IPC against the apparel unit