Jagan to interact with YSRC activists from Kuppam today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is all set to kick-start his interaction with the party rank and file from Thursday. Jagan, who already sounded the poll bugle from the recent party plenary, will now be meeting the YSRC activists and leaders from the Assembly constituency level to guide them on reaching out to the masses and taking the government welfare schemes to the people as a run-up to the elections in 2024.

In the first such meeting to be held on Thursday, Jagan will interact with YSRC activists from the Kuppam Assembly constituency, represented by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. The YSRC has set its target on Kuppam after winning the local body and municipal elections on the home turf of Naidu. YSRC leaders have been making statements that Naidu has to look out for an alternative constituency as they are set to wrest the seat from TDP in the 2024 elections.

Jagan, too, has been saying that winning 175 out of 175 Assembly segments, including Kuppam, is not an impossible task as his government delivered 98% of promises made to the electorate. Towards this direction, Jagan will meet the rank and file who the party considers as the ones who directly interacts with the general public at the ground level.

The YSRC government has delivered a plethora of welfare schemes through the volunteer system and also reached out to the doorstep of the electorate through the Gadapa Gadapaku Prabhutvam programme highlighting the achievements of the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime. The YSRC leadership is said to have done its groundwork by gathering information from various sources about the situation in each and every Assembly constituency.

