Rains batter erstwhile districts of Andhra

In Kurnool, Devarakonda Mandal received the highest rainfall of 121.20 mm while in Anantapur, Kambaduru Mandal received 79.2 mm rains.

Published: 04th August 2022

The flooded Godavari River at Saraswathi ghat at Rajamahedravaram in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR/KADAPA/KURNOOL: Incessant downpour in the erstwhile Anantapur, Kadapa and Kurnool districts resulted in the overflowing of streams and other water bodies, besides snapping connectivity between several villages.

Vehicular movement on the Dharmavaram-Puttaparthi route was affected as the Dharmavaram pond was overflowing.  In Madakasira mandal, the vehicular traffic en route to Gangulavayapalli was stopped and road connectivity between Somamdevapalli and Hindupur was cut off with water flowing over the Brahmanapalli bridge.

Irrigation officials said all the 11 major reservoirs and 572 irritation water tanks in the district have been receiving good inflows and are likely to be filled to the brim soon.

