2 die while cleaning tank at starch factory in West Godavari

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Two workers were asphyxiated to death and another fell ill while cleaning a tank at a private starch manufacturing firm at Devarapalli village in West Godavari on Thursday.

Kovvur DSP Srinath said two workers from Odisha, Dama and Anil Singh, were cleaning the tank on the premises of Paramesu Biotech, while Gajula Srinu assisted them with oxygen supply.

While cleaning, Dama reportedly slipped off the staircase and fell nine feet deep inside the tank. The other two went in to rescue Dama, and all three fell unconscious due to lack of sufficient oxygen. Dama and Anil died while being taken to a hospital, where Srinu, a resident of Tallapudi in East Godavari, is currently undergoing treatment.

The bodies of Dama and Anil have been shifted to Kovvur hospital for examination. Police have registered a case.

