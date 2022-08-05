Admissions departments reserve 25 per cent seats in private unaided schools under RTE

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: School education department has decided to reserve 25 per cent of seats in all private unaided schools under the Right to Education Act for the academic year 2022-23. School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar in a press release said that eligible children from socially disadvantaged groups and economically weaker sections will be allocated 25 per cent seats for class 1 in private unaided schools under the RTE Act for the current academic year and it will be implemented in fee reimbursement mode.

Socially disadvantaged groups (orphans, children of HIV patients, differently-abled) will be allocated five per cent seats, while 10 per cent for SC students, 4 per cent for ST students and 6 per cent will be reserved for economically weaker sections in BC, minority and OCs.

The annual income of the applicants from economically weaker sections in rural areas should not exceed 1.2 lakh and in urban areas, it should not be more than 1.4 lakh. Amendments were made to the rules in GO MS No 20 issued by the school education department on March 3, 2011 through GO No 129 issued on July 15, this year, part of the implementation of free education under the RTE Act in private unaided schools in class 1, the fees for such students in private schools have been fixed.

The applications for the private unaided schools under the scheme can be made from August 16 to 26 online through website - http://cse.ap.gov.in . Admission notification will be issued on August 10 and applications online will be received from August 16 to 26. Lottery for the admissions (first list) will be on August 30 and the list will be released on September 2. Admissions will be made from September 2 to 9.

