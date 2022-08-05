Home States Andhra Pradesh

Admissions departments reserve 25 per cent seats in private unaided schools under RTE

Socially disadvantaged groups (orphans, children of HIV patients, differently-abled) will be allocated five per cent seats, while 10 per cent for SC students, 4 per cent for ST students.

Published: 05th August 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: School education department has decided to reserve 25 per cent of seats in all private unaided schools under the Right to Education Act for the academic year 2022-23. School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar in a press release said that eligible children from socially disadvantaged groups and economically weaker sections will be allocated 25 per cent seats for class 1 in private unaided schools under the RTE Act for the current academic year and it will be implemented in fee reimbursement mode.

Socially disadvantaged groups (orphans, children of HIV patients, differently-abled) will be allocated five per cent seats, while 10 per cent for SC students, 4 per cent for ST students and 6 per cent will be reserved for economically weaker sections in BC, minority and OCs.

The annual income of the applicants from economically weaker sections in rural areas should not exceed 1.2 lakh and in urban areas, it should not be more than 1.4 lakh. Amendments were made to the rules in GO MS No 20 issued by the school education department on March 3, 2011 through GO No 129 issued on July 15, this year, part of the implementation of free education under the RTE Act in private unaided schools in class 1, the fees for such students in private schools have been fixed.

The applications for the private unaided schools under the scheme can be made from August 16 to 26 online through website - http://cse.ap.gov.in . Admission notification will be issued on August 10 and applications online will be received from August 16 to 26. Lottery for the admissions (first list) will be on August 30 and the list will be released on September 2. Admissions will be made from September 2 to 9.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Education Department School Right to Education Act Unaided BC SC ST OC
India Matters
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
Goa bar row involving Smriti Irani's daughter: State seeks papers related to 'Silly Souls Cafe'
West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar with party leaders Roopa Ganguly, Agnimitra Paul and others during a protest over the alleged teacher recruitment scam. (Photo | PTI)
SSC scam: Insurance receipts issued to Arpita with Partha as nominee, finds ED 
Manju Oraon in her tractor. (Photo | PTI)
Bad omen? Jharkhand panchayat ‘bans’ woman from tilling own land
Image for representation
Data Protection Bill: Will experts, stakeholders be consulted before drafting guidelines?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp