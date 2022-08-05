AP fell short of 1.51 crore e-Shram card target: Centre

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh has fallen short in meeting the target under e-Shram registrations. Against the target of 1.51 crore, the State has issued only 70.93 lakh cards so far, Union Minister of State for Labour Rameshwar Teli said on Thursday.

Replying to a query by BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao, he said in 10 of the total 26 districts in the State, the coverage is pathetically low and below 30,000. The e-Shram registration scheme provides many benefits to workers of the unorganised sector.

The coverage of the e-Shram registrations was highly erratic in Andhra Pradesh. Under the scheme, e-Shram cardholders will get free accidental insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh, besides other social security benefits in the future, he said.

