GMC commissioner : Levy hefty fines on people littering roads

The civic chief observed overflowing dumper bins near Gujjanagundla water tanks and gave strict instructions to the local sanitation inspector to ensure that the sanitation works were completed daily.

Guntur Municipal Corporation building (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: GMC commissioner Keerthi Ch has asked civic officials to impose hefty fines on people who litter public roads. She was visiting Vidya Nagar and Chandramouli Nagar in the city and inspected the sanitation works there on Thursday.

The civic chief observed overflowing dumper bins near Gujjanagundla water tanks and gave strict instructions to the local sanitation inspector to ensure that the sanitation works were completed every day. She also instructed him to impose fines on people and seize shops if they fail to follow regulations.

Later, addressing a review meeting she said sanitation works were not up to the mark. She instructed the sanitation officers to take all necessary action to ensure 100% door-to-door collection and segregation of waste.

“A more regulated action plan should be drafted to allot specific timings for sanitation works in each division. Severe action will be taken against those who neglect their duties,” she added. Deputy commissioner Venkata Krishnaiah and chief medical and health officer Dr. Vijaya Lakshmi were also present.

