Moved by suffering of boy, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy extends aid

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Moved by the suffering of 10-year-old Nakka Dharmateja, a mentally challenged boy, and the plight of his mother Nakka Tanuja of Mandapam village in Sankhavaram mandal of Kakinada district, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed Collector Kritika Shukla to provide him with an immediate aid of Rs 10,000 and monthly pension from September.

The Chief Minister extended the kind gesture to the boy while attending a marriage in Payakaraopeta on Thursday. She had appealed to the authorities to sanction a disability pension for her son. When she stood at Jagata Apparao Function Hall along with a huge crowd, the Chief Minister saw Tanuja from the bus he was travelling and he immediately asked the driver to stop the vehicle.

He got off the bus and enquired about the boy’s health condition. Later, Jagan directed the Collector to extend all necessary help to the boy. Within two hours of the Chief Minister’s visit, the District Collector provided financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to the boy’s mother.

